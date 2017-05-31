A season to forget for Lebese and Kaizer Chiefs

The winger had a dream start to the 2016/17 season, but things deteriorated quickly as he lost his place in Steve Komphela's team this year

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese has expressed his disappointment at the his overall performance this past season despite featuring 25 times for the club in all competitions.

The 28-year-old's season was hampered by injuries and after returning to full fitness, he struggled with consistency for the better part of the term.

Lebese has vowed to work harder on his game, saying scoring goals and contributing more for the team are the two areas he feels needs improvement.

"Disappointing for me. It's more similar to what the club is going through, so it is basically a season to forget," Lebese was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

"I just have to look back and work harder on [my weaker] areas - goalscoring and contributing more for the team," he said.

The left-footed player said as a team they know where things went wrong this past campaign, but he's as disappoiinted as the club fans that they failed to win silverware for the second season running.

"We know where we went wrong and we know our mistakes. It's very disappointing that [for two seasons ], we didn't bring anything to the club. [It is] very disappointing," added Lebese.

Lebese found the back of the net four times and maganed just two assists all season for Amakhosi this past season.