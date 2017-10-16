Seattle, Portland, Kansas City & Houston clinch MLS playoff berths

The MLS postseason field is nearly set, with 11 of 12 contestants confirmed ahead of the final matchday

The Seattle Sounders, the Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo clinched MLS playoff berths Sunday, with just one postseason spot remaining entering the final matchday.

All four clubs join the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference playoffs, while the Eastern Conference field — Toronto FC, New York City FC, the Chicago Fire, Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls — had been decided before the recent international break.

The San Jose Earthquakes sit in the sixth and final playoff spot entering "Decision Day" next Sunday, tied with FC Dallas on 43 points but ahead thanks to their advantage in the wins tiebreaker. Real Salt Lake also is alive despite a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids, with Mike Petke's side sitting one point back of San Jose and Dallas.

Portland moved into second place with a 4-0 win over D.C. United while Seattle kept pace in third with its own 4-0 victory against Dallas. Both teams are on 50 points, keeping them in contention to earn the No. 1 seed after first-place Vancouver — now on 52 points — settled for a 1-1 draw with San Jose.

Kansas City sits in fourth place on 49 points after a 0-0 draw with Houston but could move into a top-two spot — earning a bye to the conference semifinals — with a win next weekend. With 47 points, the Dynamo cannot receive a bye but could slide into third or fourth place to secure home-field advantage for the opening knockout round.

NYCFC remains in second place in the Eastern Conference on 56 points following a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution, but Chicago (55 points), Atlanta (54 points) and Columbus (53 points) could still earn that top-two slot.

Toronto clinched the top spot in the East last month, while the Red Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed following a 0-0 draw with Atlanta.

