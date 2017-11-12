Sebastian Vettel wins Brazilian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton's charge falls short in fourth-place finish

Lewis Hamilton delivered a world champion's fightback from last to fourth in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel won for the first time since the summer break after he edged past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas with a gutsy move at the opening corner.

But it was Hamilton's sensational canter through the field which stole the show at the penultimate round of his title-winning year.

The Briton, who even led the race at one stage, took the chequered flag just 0.8 seconds adrift of third-placed Kimi Raikkonen.

