Second stage victory for Trentin as Froome holds on to Vuelta lead

Chris Froome remains 36 seconds clear at the Vuelta a Espana as Matteo Trentin doubled up with stage 10 victory.

Matteo Trentin claimed his second stage win and the fourth for Quick-Step Floors at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, with Chris Froome preserving his overall lead.

Trentin was part of the only breakaway on stage 10 after the drenched peloton stayed together for over half of the 164.8-kilometre route, the Italian turning the screw on the tricky final descent.

Having won the intermediate sprint and finished second atop the Collado Bermejo, Trentin joined Jose Joaquin Rojas in attacking for the finish, but it was the new points classification leader who came out on top.

As the pair entered the final stretch Trentin switched on the power to secure win number two of this year's race.

"I really wanted it," said Trentin. "I had been thinking about this stage because the climb was hard, but was a steady grind.

"It was something that I could handle pretty well, and I knew the downhill was really technical. For me it was good having Rojas in the group because he was really good going down, I could just follow him.

"We could distance all the other guys on the downhill, and then I was good in the sprint."

Behind him Froome fended off an attack from general classification rivals Vincenzo Nibali and Esteban Chaves on the way down from Bermejo, the Team Sky rider able to reel them in and maintain his 36-second advantage.

GOOD DAY/BAD DAY

Quick-Step Floors have established themselves as the team to beat at the final Grand Tour of 2017, and their stock continued to rise as Trentin added his second stage success to those of Yves Lampaert and Julian Alaphilippe.

Nicolas Roche also enjoyed a positive day as he moved level with Chaves in second place, the BMC Racing rider utilising his descending skills to gain just under half a minute on Froome.

There was disappointment for Nibali, though, after his attack on the twisty final descent failed to reduce his overall deficit, the Italian caught by Froome to remain over a minute behind.

STAGE RESULT

1. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) 3:34:56

2. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) +00:01

3. Jaime Roson (Caja Rural) +00:19

4. Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Team Dimension Data) +00:21

5. Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) +00:56

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 40:12:44

2. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) +00:36

3. Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing) +00:36

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) 78 pts

2. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 55 pts

3. Pawel Poljanski (Bora-Hansgrohe) 44 pts

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) 38 pts

2. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 17 pts

3. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 15 pts

UP NEXT…

Stage 11 will have a sting in the tail like its predecessor with two category one climbs in the final 40km of the day. The Alto de Velefique and summit finish at the observatory atop Calar Alto will be a huge test for the peloton and gives Froome another chance to strengthen his advantage.