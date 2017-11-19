Secret ingredient for Gor Mahia success revealed

Kerr now believes that individual, as well as team discipline, was key to Gor Mahia's successful campaign

Hard work and discipline were the secret ingredients for Gor Mahia's success in the just concluded 2017 Kenyan Premier League season.

K'Ogalo were crowned champions on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu after a 2-2 draw with Sony Sugar.

Briton Dylan Kerr guided the new champions to a record 16th KPL title having lost only once since he took over in the second leg, last July.

Kerr now believes that individual, as well as team discipline, were key to Gor Mahia's successful campaign.

"It has been continuous hard work and good discipline and the result are here with us. We deserved to win this championship," Kerr said after lifting the trophy in Kisumu.

Gor Mahia finished the league with 74 points, 19 above second-placed Sofapaka.

Kariobangi Sharks ended their maiden campaign on third place followed by Posta Rangers, Kakamega Homeboyz and former champions, Tusker on fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.