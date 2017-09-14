The secrets behind Essex's fairytale County Championship success: talent, smart signings and 'shaking things up'

Jamie Porter is one of a number of homegrown talents to thrive in the First Division: Getty Images

Essex’s march to their first County Championship title in 25 years is as unexpected as it is extraordinary.

The champagne may have been put on ice given second-placed Lancashire’s stubborn refusal to fold against Somerset.

But the corks will surely be popped in Chelmsford on Friday when the result from Taunton is confirmed. Lancashire need to win a match they have been forced to follow on in if they are to deny Essex their first title since 1992.

Even in the unlikely event that they do, it is still a matter of when rather than if Essex get over the line.

Given the club were only promoted to Division One of the Championship last summer after six years in the second tier, it will be a particularly noteworthy triumph.

Much is said about the gap between the two divisions, which has been getting bigger each year since the introduction of promotion and relegation back in 2000.

But Essex have managed to not only bridge it but make it appear non-existent such has been their form during a season that, with just two matches to go, has seen them remain unbeaten.

How have they done it? Well, the answer is not simple. However, good coaching, smart recruitment and some significant changes behind the scenes have led Essex to this point.

Those changes, beginning with the appointment of Ronnie Irani as chairman of the club’s cricket committee in July 2015, have been the key to Essex’s renaissance.

Irani, the former England all-rounder and Essex captain, came in with a brief to shake things up after years of underachievement.

His appointment of Chris Silverwood as coach and Ryan ten Doeschate as captain at the end of that summer kicked things off.

Silverwood had been assistant to former coach Paul Grayson, who left the club towards the end of the 2015 season after eight years in charge. Grayson, a good man who was popular with the players, had been left to carry the can for Essex’s failure in the Championship.

Silverwood changed things, bringing in the heavily-influential Anthony McGrath from Yorkshire as his assistant, and promptly earned promotion in his first summer.

Irani’s second big decision – stripping club stalwart James Foster of the captaincy and appointing Ten Doeschate in his place – was not popular. It has, though, proved a masterstroke, with Ten Doeschate proving over the past two years he is one of the sharpest captains on the county circuit.

If those decisions by Irani in 2015 paved the way for promotion, it was what happened after that which proved significant in terms of this summer.

In a sign that Silverwood and Irani were already planning ahead for life in the top flight, two former players in opener Varun Chopra and wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Wheater were brought back to the club before the 2016 season had even ended. For a county who had lost so many of their academy graduates to so-called bigger clubs in the preceding years, it was a significant psychological recalibration.

But Essex still had a significant problem to overcome given they lost Graham Napier and David Masters to retirement at the end of last summer. Between them, the pair took 103 wickets during the club’s promotion campaign.

That’s some gap to fill. Yet the signing of Simon Harmer on a Kolpak deal has proved a stroke of genius, the former South Africa spinner taking 63 wickets this season.

