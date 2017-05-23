Security stepped up for Brook-Spence in wake of Manchester attack

After the attack at Manchester Arena, there will be stringent security measures at Bramall Lane for Kell Brook's fight with Errol Spence Jr.

There will be an increase in security precautions for Saturday's fight between Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr in the wake of the terror attack at Manchester Arena, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured, including children, in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday.

The incident is being treated by police as a terror attack, with Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins later confirming that the suspect died at the scene after allegedly detonating an "improvised explosive device".

With around 25,000 fans expected to see Brook and Spence clash at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane this weekend, Hearn posted on Twitter to reveal details of a meeting between the club, the local police and boxing organisers where security arrangements were discussed.

"Today we held meetings with Sheffield United Football Club, South Yorkshire Police Force and the British Boxing Board Control to discuss the security operations for Saturday's event," Hearn tweeted.

"A stringent full body search will be administered on entrance and no bags will be admitted into the stadium.

"Also, South Yorkshire Police will have an extensive presence at the venue. Please allow extra time to enter the stadium. Thank you."