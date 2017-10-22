We can see the fat lady backstage - Wolff delighted as Hamilton nears title triumph

Lewis Hamilton needs 10 points to secure the world title and Toto Wolff said: "The fat lady hasn't sung yet, but we can see her backstage."

A delighted Toto Wolff revelled in Lewis Hamilton being on the brink of Formula One world championship glory following the Briton's victory in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton appears all but certain to secure his fourth drivers' crown, having extended his lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to 66 points with just three races remaining and a maximum of 75 points still up for grabs.

A fifth-place finish in Mexico next weekend will guarantee Hamilton the title even if Vettel wins the race.

"The fat lady hasn't sung yet, but we can see her backstage," Mercedes boss Wolff told Channel 4 after Hamilton triumphed at the Circuit of the Americas.

In addition to their star driver moving ever closer to another championship success, Mercedes were able to celebrate sealing a fourth consecutive constructors' title on Sunday.

Their advantage over Ferrari stands at an insurmountable 147 points and Wolff was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I am so happy and so proud of what the team have achieved. So much effort has been put in 24-7 it couldn't feel any better right now.

"At the end the best car wins. It is about pace and reliability and that made us win the constructors championship."