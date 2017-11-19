We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours

Marco Silva was non-committal on his Watford future after his side beat West Ham 2-0 on Sunday, although he felt the victory showed his players had not been distracted by such speculation.

The former Hull City manager has only been at Vicarage Road since May, but he is already a reported target for Everton as they attempt to secure a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Silva once again would not be dragged into a discussion as to whether he is the frame for the Everton post, though, maintaining that his focus is on preparing his team for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.

"How we've worked in the last week is how we've worked since I came into the club," he told Sky Sports.

"We had a fantastic week, the players worked really hard and we deserved the result. We got an important result for us."

He continued: "My players, because they work with me every day, they know my commitment and how I work.

