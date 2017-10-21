Seeing two PSL giants fighting over me was flattering, admits Sundowns target Jeremy Brockie

Brockie hopes to repay Matsatsantsa's faith in him despite having previously handed in a transfer request

SuperSport United’s Jeremy Brockie believes that Matsatsantsa’s hardnosed stance over his proposed move to Mamelodi Sundowns motivated him to repay their faith in him.

Brockie is arguably one of Premier Soccer League’s most lethal forwards, which tempted Masandawana’s coach Pitso Mosimane to attempt to break the bank over his services during the 2017 July/August transfer window.

However, SuperSport remained adamant that they would not let the 30-year-old leave, despite him handing in a transfer request. But following the transfer saga, Brockie has put his head down and continues to bang in the goals for the Tshwane side, admitting that the battle to secure his services only motivated him further to succeed.

“It was flattering seeing two big teams fight over me,” Brockie told The Star.

“I saw it as a compliment. It boosted my confidence. SuperSport’s insistence that they will not be selling me motivated me to do well because that shows the faith they have in me," he added.

Meanwhile, Brockie stated that he has accepted SuperSport’s decision and hopes to repay the newly crowned MTN 8 Champions’ faith in him.

"A lot of people thought it would disturb me but it did the opposite. I am driven to repay them for the faith that they have shown in me. I accepted their decision and focused on my game because I am a professional. My loyalty to them can’t be questioned,” he concluded.