Selangor need to end the season with a win, says Andik

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor winger Andik Vermansah wants the team to end the season with a win, when they play away to the already-relegated Pulau Pinang in their last Super League match this Saturday.

"Although we have no chance [of capturing the title or any continental competition spot] anymore, we still need to play well because it is our final game of the season," the Indonesia international told Goal when met on Wednesday.

As Pulau Pinang are currently led by former Red Giants player and head coach; Zainal Abidin Hassan, Andik said they needed to avoid being too over-awed by their respect for the former boss. Zainal had coached the Red Giants in the 2016.

Selangor head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan 2016 More

Zainal Abidin Hassan. Photo by Nazrulhad Hashim / www.asiana.my