Selangor to head to Indonesia for pre-season tournament

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor will take part in a pre-season tournament, the Padang Mayor Tournament, in Indonesia, in preparation for the 2018 season.

The Red Giants' participation was first reported in Indonesian website Jacatra.net, and according to the report Selangor will compete against five Indonesian clubs; PSP Padang, Semen Padang, Persija, Arema FC and a yet to be determined Indonesian side.

The competition will take place from October 5 to 10, according to the report.

Selangor manager Abd. Rauf Ahmad confirmed the club's participation to Goal.

"Yes, we will be taking part in the competition," he responded through a text message.

The Red Giants are no stranger to football fans in Indonesia, having signed a number of Indonesian players in the past and played in several pre-season tournaments and friendlies against Indonesian clubs. The last time this happened was in 2015, when they played in a friendly match against Persib Bandung.