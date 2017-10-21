Selangor U21 win President's Cup despite away leg defeat to Terengganu U21

The Red Giants' junior side have captured their fifth U21 title, despite losing in the second leg to Terengganu U21.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Selangor U21 side have emerged as the 2017 President's Cup champions, when they defeat Terengganu U21 2-1 on aggregate on Friday.

Having recorded a 2-0 win in the first leg at home last Friday, the Red Giants did enough in the return fixture to hold on and deny the hosts the equaliser.

The only goal of the second leg was scored by Haidhir Suhaini, a brilliant freekick in the 24th minute that curled into the top far corner.

Sorotan Final Kedua Piala Presiden 2017: Terengganu 1-0 Selangor (Agg: 1-2). Selangor Juara Piala Presiden 2017! #AstroArena pic.twitter.com/1zYtpJ3QuA — ASTRO ARENA (@ASTROARENA) October 20, 2017

The win is Selangor's fifth President's Cup title, their first since 2008.

The title is also a testament to their youth development, with six players in their starting line-up on Friday also squad members of the senior team in the Super League. With the 2017 season coming to an end, fans can expect more young players to be promoted to the senior team by senior team head coach Maniam Pachaiappan, for the 2018 season.