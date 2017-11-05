Sell him in January! Arsenal are now better off without Alexis

Alexis Sanchez was hours away from joining Manchester City on transfer deadline day this summer but his careless and lethargic display against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday afternoon showed that Arsenal are better off without their so-called star player.

The Citizens are title favourites for a reason and the Chilean talisman would have known that as he weighed up his transfer options. With his contract expiring next year, joining the champions-elect was a decision which made plenty of sense – yet Arsenal’s failure to secure the signing of Thomas Lemar meant that Sanchez was forced to stay put until January at least.

Since the move fell through, his body language has often been poor – as has been the perceived lack of effort he has put into some matches.



This was again on show during Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City as the 28-year-old was nothing short of abject throughout.



"I felt in the difficult moment of the game he did very well," said Wenger after the game.

"He was sharp but didn't have enough support. I felt he gave everything. It was a huge mental test but I had no doubt about him before the game. He wants to win."

The same could also be said for most of his team-mates as Arsenal once again capitulated against a top six team. Wenger’s side have won only two of their last 27 Premier League away matches against clubs that finished in the top six last season (D8, L17) – a statistic which not only makes for grim reading but also shows how far Arsenal have slipped away from the elite of English football.





