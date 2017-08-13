Semenya and Obiri star on final night at London 2017

The final night of London 2017 was highlighted by supreme displays from Caster Semenya and Hellen Obiri, who each stormed to gold medals.

Caster Semenya and Hellen Obiri produced the standout final-day performances as the IAAF World Championships drew to a close in London.

Semenya produced a superb finish in the women's 800 metres to retain her title in a new personal-best time of one minute and 55.16 seconds, moving the South African ahead of the great Maria Mutola on the all-time list.

That impressive display came after Obiri had kicked clear of Almaz Ayana in stunning fashion on the final lap of the women's 5000m, denying the 10,000m champion a second gold.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (men's high jump) and Elijah Manangoi (men's 1500m) were among the other victors on Sunday, while Allyson Felix - already the winner of more medals in the World Championships than any other athlete - made the podium for the 16th time as part of the United States' victorious women's 4x400m relay team.

SEMENYA HITS NEW HEIGHTS

Semenya certainly lived up to her top billing in the women's 800m final.

Ajee Wilson and Francine Niyonsaba were the front-runners for much of the final lap, but Semenya eased past both with a supreme surge down the home straight.

Her winning time was the fastest recorded in 2017 and a national record. Few would be surprised if the Olympic champion cracks the 1:55 barrier in the near future.

AWESOME OBIRI DENIES AYANA A DISTANCE DOUBLE

Like Mo Farah before her, 10,000m gold medallist Ayana had to settle for silver in the 5000m.

Ayana sensationally outclassed her rivals in the longer event last weekend, triumphing by a huge margin, but this time the Ethiopian was joined by Kenya's Obiri when she raised the pace in a bid to pull clear.

As the rest of the field were left behind, Obiri stayed with Ayana until the last lap and then surged clear spectacularly down the back straight, an awesome kick securing an ultimately convincing victory in a time of 14 minutes and 34.86 seconds.

"I was telling myself to go. I could see Ayana was not going so I thought, why not," said Obiri. "I am mentally strong so I knew I was capable."

KIPROP REIGN ENDED AS MANANGOI TRIUMPHS

The battle for the men's 1500m title turned into a two-way fight between Manangoi and fellow Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot, as three-time reigning champion Asbel Kiprop faded badly to finish 10th.

Long-time leader Cheruiyot was overhauled by Manangoi in the final 100m, while Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen edged out Adel Mechaal for bronze.

"I'm so pleased to be a world champion," said Manangoi. "I had a difficult race as Timothy raced very well, but I had that extra strength."

MORE RELAY WOE FOR JAMAICA

A day on from Usain Bolt pulling up lame in the men's 4x100m relay final, there was further pain for Jamaica as Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby suffered an apparent hamstring injury on the second leg of the women's 4x400m.

With Jamaica unable to finish, the USA streaked clear to triumph easily ahead of Great Britain and Poland.

In addition to having the highest tally of World Championship medals, Felix is now level with Bolt on 11 golds. The USA easily topped the final medal table with 30.