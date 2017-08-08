Senderos joins Dynamo's playoff push

Former Swiss international and Arsenal defender, Philippe Senderos, has joined Houston Dynamo as a free agent.

After playing for over a decade in Europe, the 32-year-old Swiss stopper joins the Dynamo, currently sitting second in the Western Conference.

Houston did not reveal the terms of the contract, but pending his obtainment of a US visa, Senderos fills their ninth and final international roster spot.

"Philippe Senderos will be a welcomed addition to our team," Dynamo General Manager Matt Jordan said.

"His extensive experience, leadership qualities, and ability to organize and communicate will complement our already talented group of players as we enter the final third of the season.

"With this signing, along with the quality of our current group, we are confident that we have a very deep roster with players at every position who have the ability to step in at any moment to contribute the success of our team."

After a lengthy spell with Arsenal, Senderos has played for seven clubs since 2008. His last stop was in Glasgow, where he made just three league appearances for Rangers last season.

In the first of those appearances, he was sent off in a 5-1 thumping at the hands of arch-rival, Glasgow Celtic.

Released in May, the former Swiss international arrives as a free agent.