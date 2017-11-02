Senegal attacker Sadio Mane recovers on time for Bafana Bafana showdown

The Senegalese forward has been out of action since picking up a knock during the last international break, but he's back to full training

Senegal has received a massive boost ahead of their back-to-back Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Bafana Bafana following the return Sadio Mane to full training.

The attacker has been out of action for over three weeks with a hamstring injury, and there were concerns that he could miss the two crucial encounters.

Mane was initially expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks, but he has shaken off the injury ahead of schedule.

Smiles all round at Melwood pic.twitter.com/zFrNDNRLjm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2017

The 25-year-old will however, play no role when Liverpool take on West Ham United on Saturday as he will be allowed to work on his fitness level.

Mane was included in the Senegalese squad for the Bafana showdown despite nursing the injury, and the Teranga Lions technical team will be relieved to have him back in the team.

Senegal need to avoid defeat in Polokwane on November 10 to stand if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for their first Fifa World Cup finals since 2002.

Bafana Bafana on the other hand, have to beat Senegal over two legs to top the Group D log, and secure their place in next year's finals in Russia.