Senegal forward Moussa Konate signs four-year Amiens deal

The Senegalese international has left the Swiss top tier for the French top flight

Moussa Konate has joined newly promoted Ligue 1 side Amiens on a four-year deal from Sion.

The Senegalese international joins for an undisclosed fee from the Swiss side at the back of a -14 goal-and-six assists- campaign in the Swiss Super League last season.

Konate is capped 23 times for his country, scoring eight goals and will look to bring some of his goals from Switzerland over the border to France in a bid to keep the Unicorns in the top flight.

The 24-year-old has also turned out for Krasnodar and Maccabi Tel Aviv.