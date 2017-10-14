Senegal can qualify for 2018 World Cup without Sadio Mane, says Jurgen Klopp

The Reds' boss is confident the Lions of Teranga can secure a spot for next year’s World Cup without the presence of the 25-year-old who is injured

Jurgen Klopp is sure that Senegal can qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia without Liverpool forward Sadio Mane who could be ruled out for their remaining qualifying games owing to injury.

Mane picked up a hamstring injury in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Cape Verde and was replaced by Cheikh N'doye in the 89th minute of the encounter.

With pending double-header fixtures against South Africa in November to guarantee their ticket to the World Cup, Klopp is certain that Aliou Cisse’s men can march on to Russia without the forward who could be ruled out.

"It's intense, it's the same for Sadio Mane," Klopp told the club’s website.

"[He is] the best player of Senegal, no doubt, so the players have no chance to get away from the [pressure]. They have to be always there and spot on.

"In this moment Sadio got an injury and that could mean he’s not involved in the game when Senegal [play South Africa].

"I'm sure they can make the qualification without him, they need only one point from two games, so that should be possible. That's how it is. We watch it, we wait until they come back, and we take what we get.”