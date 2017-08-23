Senegal’s Souleymane Doukara terminates contract with Leeds United

The Senegalese forward has parted ways with the Peacocks, bringing an end to his three-year stay in the Elland Road

Leeds United announced that Souleymane Doukara has officially left the club after a mutual termination of his contract.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Elland Road outfit on loan from Catania and went on to score 18 goals in 93 games for the English Championship side.

Doukara who was awarded the club’s goal of the season for his wonder strike against Nottingham Forest last campaign is now set to look for new suitors as a free agent.

“Souleymane Doukara’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent leaving the player free to join another club.” the statement reads on the club’s website.

“The forward joined The Whites initially on loan from Italian side Catania in 2014 and went on to make 93 appearances for the club scoring 18 goals – including last year’s goal of the season against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

“We wish Souleymane well for the future."