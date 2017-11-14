Senegal – South Africa Preview: Only pride at stake for Bafana Bafana in Dakar

Having already qualified for the World Cup finals, Senegal welcomes a wounded South African side on Tuesday in their final Group D clash

South Africa will miss another major tournament after falling to Senegal last Friday in Polokwane, but they want to use Tuesday’s encounter in Dakar to restore their pride.

Stuart Baxter intends to use his strongest squad and come away with a win despite the encounter being a dead-rubber.

They welcome back Bongani Zungu, whose presence in midfield was hugely felt on Friday as the Teranga Lions reigned supreme on all fronts.

“It’s very important (to finish on a high note). It’s important on many levels. It’s important because to take a scalp like Senegal away from home would be like the Nigeria game, it creates such a good platform to move forward. And off course in terms of prestige it is a big game,” Baxter said from Dakar.

Baxter is expected to give the likes of Phakamani Mahlambi a run against the Senegalese with the intetion to widen his pool of players.

The home side though vows to let no one spoil their party and celebrate in style in front of their own people.

After securing a passage to their first World Cup since 2002, Aliou Cisse’s charges are adamant to put in a great spectacle.

They will be boosted by the return of Mame Biram Diouf and Pope Ndiaye Sare who both missed Friday’s clash due to suspension, but they will be without talisman Sadio Mane, who has returned to Liverpool after injuring himself last weekend.

Despite that, they will approach the game with ‘great seriousness and application’ because their World Cup preparations starts off in earnest.

"This is a game we take very seriously. It is true that we have qualified, but the ambition remains to continue to grow with this team," Cisse told the local media.

As for the limping Bafana, their sojourn is all but over, although they will try and avoid setting an unwanted record of 100 international defeats since their readmission to international football 25 years ago.