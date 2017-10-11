Senegal sufffer Sadio Mane blow ahead of Bafana Bafana matches

The South African Football Association (Safa) has already agreed to replay the match, and Mane is already looking forward to the encounter

Liverpoool and Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury while on national team duty where he helped Senegal beat Cape Verde Islands 2-0 in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier last weekend.

His injury would come as a massive blow for the Lions of Teranga, who are in pole position to qualify next year's finals in Russia.

But for Stuart Baxter and Bafana Bafana, it would be a welcome relief, especially because the South Africans need to beat Senegal over two legs to book their place in next year's Fifa World Cup.

Bafana are currently four points behind Group D leaders Senegal, and anything less than six points in the two remaining matches will see them fail to qualify.

They managed to beat Senegal 2-1 with Mane available in November 2016, but the match has since been nullified after Fifa found Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey guilty of manipulating the result.

Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) soon upheld Lamptey's lifetime ban, and the two African nations were ordered to replay the match.