Senegalese defender Christophe Diedhiou joins Mouscron

The 29-year old has left the French second tier for the Belgian top flight

Senegalese defender Christophe Diedhiou has left French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for Belgian side Mouscron, the First Division A side confirmed.

Diedhiou leaves after just one year in Corsica having arrived from Creteil, aside in competing in Championnat National, the third division of French football and featured 18 times for Le Bistrot.