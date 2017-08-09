Senegalese defender Christophe Diedhiou joins Mouscron

Senegalese defender Christophe Diedhiou has left French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio for Belgian side Mouscron, the First Division A side confirmed.
Diedhiou leaves after just one year in Corsica having arrived from Creteil, aside in competing in Championnat National, the third division of French football and featured 18 times for Le Bistrot.
[Officiel] Le Club remercie et souhaite une très belle réussite à Christophe Diedhiou dans sa nouvelle aventure ! #Mercato #Gfca #Foot pic.twitter.com/2ikTAYGSsa— Gazélec FC Ajaccio (@gfc_ajaccio) August 9, 2017