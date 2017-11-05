Sensational Lukaku can be as good as Drogba - Mata

Juan Mata says Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku has "great potential" and tipped him to become a great like Didier Drogba.

The 24-year-old has had a great start to his career at Old Trafford since joining from Everton in a £75 million move, having scored 11 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The striker has not found the net in any of his last six games, however, and comes up against his former side Chelsea on Sunday looking to put an end to that drought.

Mata believes he will be scoring regularly again soon, however, as an incredible future awaits him.

“Romelu has a strong character. He has been playing at a very high level since he was very, very young. when we played together at Chelsea," he told The Mirror.

“I am sure it is only a matter of time [before he scores again].

“Lukaku is a sensational striker and I don’t think what he is doing is a surprise to people in football,”

“This kid always demonstrated that he had talent to exploit. Even at Chelsea you could see his tremendous quality and his ambition to score goals.

“This year he is proving it and doing it. He’s still young but he’s very similar in style to Drogba, no doubt about it, and has great potential.

Didier Drogba Chelsea More