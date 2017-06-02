French Open: Sensational Nadal outclasses Basilashvili

Rafael Nadal flexed his French Open muscles on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday as he utterly outclassed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round.

The nine-time Roland Garros champion managed to avoid the threatening thunderstorms in Paris with a 6-0 6-1 6-0 victory, the Spaniard securing his fourth-round berth in just 90 minutes.

A triple bagel looked on the cards as Nadal took the opening 11 games of the match, the difference in quality between both men shockingly exposed as Basilashvili struggled to gain any momentum.

The Georgian had never met Nadal before and he will not be keen to face him again after this thrashing, the fourth seed pinning his opponent deep behind the baseline and controlling the play at will.

Basilashvili could not live with the sensational play of his illustrious opponent, Nadal producing some crisp passing shots and deft drop shots to toy with the world number 63.

It took Basilashvili 37 minutes to register his first winner and it was not until late in the second set he finally got a game on the board - much to the delight of the crowd.

Nadal was not so pleased, though, and promptly reeled off the next seven games to complete his most comprehensive victory at Roland Garros - quite a feat for a man going for a 10th title.

Not once did Nadal let up his intensity even though he was always cruising, his desire to win every point evident right until the last game before he eventually put Basilashvili out of his misery.

And this victory - despite its ease - will have only strengthened his position as favourite for the title, while delivering a chilling warning to Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic who potentially lie in wait in his side of the draw.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Nadal [4] bt Basilashvili 6-0 6-1 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Nadal – 27/23



Basilashvili - 5/34

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Nadal – 3/0



Basilashvili - 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON



Nadal – 8/16



Basilashvili - 0/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Nadal – 55



Basilashvili - 74

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Nadal – 76/79



Basilashvili - 40/29

TOTAL POINTS



Nadal – 82



Basilashvili - 36