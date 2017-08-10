Serena Williams criticised for saying giving birth will make her a 'real woman'

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams announced they were expecting their first child in April: THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES

Serena Williams has been criticised after she claimed she will become a “real woman” when she gives birth to her first child.

The 39-time singles, doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam tennis champion is expected to give birth to her child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian early next month. The couple announced Williams, 35, was pregnant in a Snapchat post in April.

In an interview with Australia’s Herald Sun, Williams admitted that, while she was nervous about the impact motherhood might have on her tennis, she felt the whole experience would give her “a lot more confidence” in life.

“I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible,” she told the newspaper. “I feel like I will be ready for anything. I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth].

“I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

Didn't know I had to have a baby to be a "real woman"..thanks for letting me know @serenawilliams — Kimberly Joyce (@KimSavinoJoyce) August 8, 2017

Really unfortunate statement from her. All women are real, not just the ones who give birth. — michael epps (@michael_epps) August 8, 2017

you just set women back 50 years. thanks. — the hill (@philajoyce) August 8, 2017

In the wide-ranging interview, Williams said she plans to breastfeed her baby - “I like to do things natural” - and intends to give the child “a strong spiritual background”.

Williams also said she “definitely” defined herself as a feminist who likes “to stick up for women and women’s rights”. “I am proud to be one,” she added.

Her comments were criticised by Twitter users, who accused her of “setting women back 50 years” and disrespecting women who either did not want, or were unable to have, children.

“‘Real women’ don't elevate themselves above others based on reproductive choices and capacity,” one wrote.

At the start of August, Williams was roundly praised for writing an essay calling for equal pay for black women.

Williams intends to take the rest of the year off from competitive tennis. She will return to action at the Australian Open in January, hoping to pick up her eighth singles crown at the tournament.