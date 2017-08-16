Serena Williams plotting 'outrageous' return to tennis following birth of first child

The American is one grand slam shy of Australian Margaret Court's long-standing record of 24 major titles: Getty

Serena Williams has yet to give birth to her first child, expected later this year, but the 23-time grand slam winner is already planning to defend her 2017 Australian Open title as she eyes a swift return to tennis.

The American first announced her pregnancy in April and has not featured on the WTA tour since January’s victory in Melbourne.

Although Williams and her fiancé, the Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are due to welcome their first child at the end of this year, the 35-year-old says she intends to return to the sport as early as January of next year.

"It's the most outrageous plan," Williams told Vogue magazine in a wide-ranging interview in which she addressed pregnancy, race and body image. "I just want to put that out there. That's, like, three months after I give birth. I'm not walking anything back, but I'm just saying it's pretty intense.

"If I lose and I lose again, it's like, 'she's done'. Especially since I'm not 20 years old. I'll tell you this much: I won't win less. Either I win, or I don't play."

Williams would not be the first female player to make a successful return to tennis after pregnancy.

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka re-joined the WTA tour two months ago after the birth of her first child last December.

Kim Clijsters, the 2005 US Open champion, went on to win one more title at Flushing Meadows as an unseeded wild card following a 28-month layoff during which time she gave birth to her first daughter.

Williams claimed victory at Wimbledon in 2016 (Getty)

As Williams plots her return, the American added that she could have a few new tricks up her sleeve after analysing her game on television over the last few months.

"I learn by watching. Or I watch old matches of myself on the Tennis Channel," she added.

"I hit amazing shots and these girls are running them down and hitting winners, and I'm beginning to see why. It's because I have patterns."

Williams is one grand slam shy of Australian Margaret Court's long-standing record of 24 major titles.