Serena Williams set to defend her Australian Open title just three months after giving birth

Serena Williams looks set to return to defend her Australian Open title after becoming a mother in September, the tournament's director has announced.

The 35-year-old discovered she was expecting shortly before the 2017 Australian Open in January but went on to win the tournament without dropping a set.

Williams beat her sister Venus in the Melbourne final 6-4 6-4.

She now hopes to return to grand slam tennis in time for the Australian Open in January next year, Craig Tiley said.

Speaking after an announcement on what fans could expect of the 2018 tournament, he said: "Serena, the competitor that she is, she wants to win more than the 23 grand slam titles that she has. She was eight weeks pregnant when she played the Australian Open and very few people knew that."

The 23-time grand slam singles champion and her fiance Alexis Ohanian named their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, with Williams previously tweeting: "Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me AustralianOpen".

Tiley added: "We're proud of the fact she's gone around the world, she's told that her baby's AO - Australian Open, Alexis Ohanian. We have a special relationship with Serena, the Williams family, both her and Venus. She wants to come back in 2018 and defend her title. Obviously, at training now, there is several months to go and it will be up to her as far as where she is with her fitness."

Earlier, the tournament director spoke of his hopes at seeing big names such as Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic also return to the court.

Murray has struggled most of this year with a hip problem which saw him limp through his Wimbledon campaign and forced him to miss the US Open.

Williams gave birth to her first daughter in September (THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES) More