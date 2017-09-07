Serge Aurier is here to help us, says Tottenham's Pochettino

The defender joined Spurs on transfer deadline day and the gaffer is taking a look at his abilities and not controversial moments in his past

Mauricio Pochettino says Serge Aurier is at Tottenham Hotspur to help the club despite controversies that trailed the player's career at Paris Saint Germain.

The Ivory Coast international was signed to replace Kyle Walker who was sold to Manchester City and will provide competition for Kieran Trippier at right back.

However, speculation still lingers over his antics off the field, but the Argentine tactician is excited to be working with the player who won two French topflight titles, three League Cups and three French Cups at PSG plus the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He is 24, young, and now it's important he arrives this afternoon and starts to adapt to his new club. He is here to help us,” Pochettino told media.

“He has a lot of experience in Europe. He played Champions League for PSG.

“He will give competition to Kieran Trippier. It's a position we needed to improve.

“I am a person that likes to move on. I am the first to make mistakes in my life.

“It's important to have the opportunity to learn. We had a long chat. We talked about different things. He knows what we expect from him.

“It's important how every player behaves here. Our dynamic needs to be good. I trust in him, I am confident he can help us. It's not an issue for me what has happened in the past.

“You judge someone from the day you meet them. We start from zero and I think it's exciting to have him here and it's a new chapter in his life to show all that he has inside,” he concluded.

Tottenham Hotspur visit Goodison Park to tackle Idrissa Gueye’s Everton on Saturday in the English Premier League with Aurier in line to make his debut.







