Serge Aurier issues apology for Tottenham Hotspur red card

The 24-year-old who was given the marching orders in Spurs victory at the London Stadium on Saturday

Serge Aurier has made an apology to supporters after he was shown a red card in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United.

The Ivory Coast international was sent off for a second caution by referee Michael Olivier for a tackle on Andy Carroll, six minutes after his first caution in the 64th minute.

Aurier expressed his regret for the red card and lauded the team for securing maximum points after a brace from Harry Kane and a goal from Christian Eriksen guided them to victory.

“Big victory in this derby!! Good Work guys!! Thanks to the supporters who have made the displacement, still sorry for the red card. This is part of the games, good weekend has all 3points Coys,” Aurier posted on Instagram.