Serge Aurier promises Tottenham he will clean up his act after completing deadline day Spurs move

Serge Aurier has promised Tottenham he will clean up his off-the-field issues and praised the club's diverse fanbase.

The former Paris St-Germain defender joined Spurs on deadline day for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £23m, but there were doubts he would be granted a United Kingdom work permit following delays caused by a criminal conviction in France.

Aurier, a 24-year-old Ivory Coast international, assaulted a police officer in September 2016 and also fell out of favour at PSG after making homophobic comments about his teammates.

It is that troubled past which fuelled his statement, ahead of what he hopes to be a "fresh start":

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," he told the club's official website.

"This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

Aurier is a natural replacement for Kyle Walker, the England right-back who joined Manchester City for over £50m earlier this summer.