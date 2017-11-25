Sergey Kovalev bidding to prove there's still fire left in the belly against Vyacheslav Shabranskyy

All athletes rely on passion to succeed, but for boxers the requirement for hunger and desire eclipse most other sporting marvels. While a bad cycle or a lumbering row might cause personal embarrassment, physically they’re unlikely to cause much damage. But in boxing, if the heart is empty and the intent has been dimmed, the despair of defeat can be compounded with devastating injury.

For Sergey Kovalev tonight we find out if the determination is still there inside one of the most physically dominating boxers in modern history. At 34 years old the former light heavyweight king is still reeling from two consecutive defeats to fierce rival Andre Ward, whose recent retirement has scuppered any hopes for some Russian redemption.

Kovalev’s first fight with Ward was a close and cagey affair, which many fans struggled to score. Although Ward emerged victorious, Kovalev’s stock rose, leading to a rematch in June which Ward won once again, this time by stoppage. The hype of Kovalev, which once saw him touted as one of the best light heavyweights in history, was significantly cooled after the defeats, and without the opportunity of finally vanquishing the man who caused him such misery, does Kovalev have anything left in the tank?

