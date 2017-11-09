Sergio Aguero admits he plans to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires

Sergio Aguero has admitted that he could leave Manchester City when his current contract expires in 2019, with a return to former club Independiente in Argentina a strong possibility.

Aguero has been a huge success since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and his recent goal against Napoli in the Champions League saw him surpass Eric Brook’s tally of 178 goals to become the City’s record ever goalscorer.

But before he joined Atletico Aguero played for Independiente, a club he joined at the age of nine.

Aguero scored 23 goals in 56 games for the Primera División side and became a cult hero, and he has repeatedly admitted his interest in returning to the side when his spell in Manchester comes to an end.

While on international duty with Argentina, Aguero said: “It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and - I don't know where I read it - but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream.'

“But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019.

“I have an option to extend one more year with City where it's the priority but it's always an option.

“The idea is to go back. Now, I'm doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it's not easy.”