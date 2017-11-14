Sergio Aguero 'rushed to hospital after Man City forward faints during half time of Argentina's defeat to Nigeria'

Sergio Agüero was rushed to hospital in Russia on Tuesday, according to reports - AP

Sergio Agüero, the Manchester City forward, has reportedly been rushed to hospital after he fainted during half-time of Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia.

According to a report on websiteTyc Sports, the Argentine collapsed in the dressing room during half time of the international friendly on Tuesday before he was immediately transferred to a hospital in Krasnodar.

Agüero, who scored the second goal for Argentina in their shock defeat to Nigeria, was replaced by Darío Benedetto in the second half.

Lionel Messi was absent for the two-time World Cup winner, which opened the scoring through Ever Banega and Agüero.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Agüero's Manchester City team-mate, pulled a goal back for Nigeria just before half time with a free kick. A second-half collapse from Argentina's defense allowed Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi to score twice while Brian Idowu also scored in the victory for Nigeria.

More to follow ...