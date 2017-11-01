Sergio Aguero becomes Man City's all-time leading goalscorer

Sergio Aguero has become Manchester City's all-time leading scorer thanks to his strike against Napoli on Wednesday evening.

The Argentina striker now has 178 goals for City, surpassing Eric Brook's tally of 177.

Man City -1 21/20 v Arsenal

Brook scored his final goal for the club in 1939, meaning Aguero has broken a record that had stood for 78 years.

And, while Brook scored his goals over an 11-year period with City, Aguero has managed to surpass him in little over six.

178 – Sergio Aguero is now the highest scoring player in Manchester City’s history (178 goals in 264 apps). Iconic. pic.twitter.com/6RSx7wwHo1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 1 November 2017

Aguero equalled the record with a penalty against Burnley in October and, although he converted from the spot in a penalty shoot-out against Wolves in the Carabao Cup last week, it did not count towards his total.

But he struck against Napoli after being restored to the starting line-up for the Champions League tie by manager Pep Guardiola.

With Napoli having pegged City back to level at 2-2 from the penalty spot on 62 minutes, Aguero restored his side's lead seven minutes later with a cool finish from just inside the penalty area following a lightning counter-attack.

Sergio Aguero More