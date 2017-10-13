Sergio Aguero in contention to play for Manchester City against Stoke after quick recovery from car accident

​Pep Guardiola is ready to recall Sergio Aguero to Manchester City’s line-up against Stoke on Saturday, just 16 days after the striker broke his rib in a taxi crash.

Aguero returned to light training on Tuesday, even though he looked set to be out for more than a month after being injured in the accident in Amsterdam on September 28.

The crash happened when the striker was on his way to the city’s airport to fly back to Manchester after attending Colombia singer Maluma’s concert on his day off.

Medical officials within the Argentina set-up suggested that Aguero would not play again before November.

However, the forward, who is City’s leading scorer this season with seven goals, has suffered no ill effects after three days of training, including a full session with his team-mates on Thursday.

City boss Guardiola was checking on his seven-goal top scorer during training on Friday before making a final decision, but is considering recalling him.

“He did his first training session after what happened, and he did it quite well,” Guardiola said.

“Hopefully as soon as possible, he’ll be back. Maybe on Saturday – today we’re going to see the last training session and we’ll see.

“Of course, he’s not 100 per cent, but he’s recovered quite well. It’s not as dangerous as it could be.

“He explained to us what happened, you think what might have happened, but now he’s quite well and we’re happy.”

Guardiola could recall Aguero for the Stoke match