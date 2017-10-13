Sergio Aguero in contention to play for Manchester City against Stoke after quick recovery from car accident
Pep Guardiola is ready to recall Sergio Aguero to Manchester City’s line-up against Stoke on Saturday, just 16 days after the striker broke his rib in a taxi crash.
Aguero returned to light training on Tuesday, even though he looked set to be out for more than a month after being injured in the accident in Amsterdam on September 28.
The crash happened when the striker was on his way to the city’s airport to fly back to Manchester after attending Colombia singer Maluma’s concert on his day off.
Medical officials within the Argentina set-up suggested that Aguero would not play again before November.
However, the forward, who is City’s leading scorer this season with seven goals, has suffered no ill effects after three days of training, including a full session with his team-mates on Thursday.
City boss Guardiola was checking on his seven-goal top scorer during training on Friday before making a final decision, but is considering recalling him.
“He did his first training session after what happened, and he did it quite well,” Guardiola said.
“Hopefully as soon as possible, he’ll be back. Maybe on Saturday – today we’re going to see the last training session and we’ll see.
“Of course, he’s not 100 per cent, but he’s recovered quite well. It’s not as dangerous as it could be.
“He explained to us what happened, you think what might have happened, but now he’s quite well and we’re happy.”
While Aguero is on the verge of a comeback, captain Vincent Kompany is continuing to struggle with injury problems.
The centre-back has not played since injuring his calf during Belgium’s 9-0 World Cup qualifying win over Gibraltar on August 31.
Kompany has been troubled by a series of injuries over the past three years, and Guardiola has refused to give him a comeback date.
The manager said: “He is still injured. He’s much, much better, but hopefully he’s in the last part of his recovery. His return depends on him. He’ll notice how he feels and when he’ll be able.”
Guardiola refused to discuss the possibility of signing Alexis Sanchez in January, even though Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger indicated on Thursday that he may have to sell the Chile forward.
The City boss says his priority is to bring in a left-back after Benjamin Mendy suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury that is set to keep him out for six months.
“The transfer window is closed now,” Guardiola said. “Unfortunately it was open for a long time but now it is closed.
“We will see about January, we are in October. The only problem we have – a big, big problem we have – is Mendy is out for six months. It’s a big problem.
“We’ll suffer even though we have the exceptional Fabian [Delph], Danilo, and even [Oleksandr] Zinchenko. Mendy was and is so important for us and unfortunately six months is a long time.”