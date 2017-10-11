Sergio Aguero could feature for Man City against Stoke on Saturday

Sergio Aguero is pushing for inclusion in Manchester City’s squad to face Stoke City on Saturday amid the prospect of a swift recovery from the broken rib he suffered in a car crash a fortnight ago.

The Argentina striker resumed light training with City on Tuesday and showed no ill-effects during Wednesday's session, although the club’s medical staff will not take a decision on his fitness and availability against Stoke until Friday.

City are unprepared to take any unnecessary risks with Aguero’s fitness and are conscious that a blow to the ribs could set him back if he returns too soon, before the injury has adequately healed.

It was initially forecast by City that Aguero would be out for between two and four weeks but that was challenged by Argentina’s national team doctor, Donato Villaini, who had claimed the 29-year-old would be out for minimum of six weeks.

If Aguero does not make the Stoke game, he could come into contention for the Champions League tie at home to Napoli three days later, when City will look to get a firm grip on Group F with a third consecutive win.

Aguero was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam only a couple of weeks ago