Sergio Aguero could feature for Man City against Stoke on Saturday
Sergio Aguero is pushing for inclusion in Manchester City’s squad to face Stoke City on Saturday amid the prospect of a swift recovery from the broken rib he suffered in a car crash a fortnight ago.
The Argentina striker resumed light training with City on Tuesday and showed no ill-effects during Wednesday's session, although the club’s medical staff will not take a decision on his fitness and availability against Stoke until Friday.
City are unprepared to take any unnecessary risks with Aguero’s fitness and are conscious that a blow to the ribs could set him back if he returns too soon, before the injury has adequately healed.
It was initially forecast by City that Aguero would be out for between two and four weeks but that was challenged by Argentina’s national team doctor, Donato Villaini, who had claimed the 29-year-old would be out for minimum of six weeks.
If Aguero does not make the Stoke game, he could come into contention for the Champions League tie at home to Napoli three days later, when City will look to get a firm grip on Group F with a third consecutive win.
Aguero had fractured a rib after the taxi taking him from a concert to the airport in Amsterdam late last month crashed into a pole. The striker was forced to stay overnight in hospital and admitted later that he was fortunate the accident had not been more serious.
Aguero, who is one goal short of matching Eric Brook’s all time City scoring record of 177 goals, has been in outstanding form for City this season although Pep Guardiola’s side coped fine without him in the impressive 1-0 win at Chelsea before the international break.
Meanwhile, City remain confident that David Silva will sign a one-year extension to his existing contract, which runs until June 2019, in the weeks ahead, despite interest from Italy.