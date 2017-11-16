Sergio Aguero expected to be fit for Manchester City's trip to Leicester despite dizzy spell on Argentina duty

Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina in their defeat by Nigeria: Getty Images

Manchester City are confident Sergio Aguero will be fit for Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester City despite the striker suffering dizziness while on international duty.

Aguero felt faint during the half-time interval in Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday night.

He had scored during the first period but was removed from the fray at the break and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks.

But the 29-year-old is expected to rejoin City's training as normal as Pep Guardiola's side prepare for the match at the King Power Stadium.