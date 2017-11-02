Sergio Aguero gave Man City teammates speech after becoming club's all-time top goalscorer

Sergio Aguero gave an impromptu dressing room speech to his Manchester City team-mates during emotional post-match celebrations after becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer.

The Argentina forward’s strike in City’s impressive 4-2 victory away to Napoli on Wednesday saw him claim his 178th goal for the club to break Eric Brook’s 78-year record and helped his side secure a place in the Champions League knockout rounds.

And Aguero has now set his sights on trying to reach the 200 mark – possibly by the end of this season, although the City have no plans at present to honour the greatest goalscorer in their history with a statue inside or outside the Etihad Stadium. “Maybe, I hope so,” said the striker, who has nine goals so far this term, when asked about reaching a double century. “Now I think I have to play the same way because we have a lot of games until December. I hope to score more but the important thing is to win every game.”

Danilo revealed that Aguero had addressed team-mates after the game, during which time he is also thought to have stressed the need to maintain the momentum. City have won their past 14 matches in all competitions, scoring at least three times in eight of those games.

“We are all very happy for him,” the City and Brazil defender said. “We had a little bit of a party for him in the dressing room post-match. Kun spoke a little bit, gave some words to us, because obviously it was a historic moment for him and all of us, as team-mates. We are all very happy and hopefully he can keep scoring a lot of goals and helping us.

“He didn’t say anything special. He is a world-class player but he knew how important the teammates are to break that record, so he said thanks to all of us – teammates and staff – for all we did for him as well, and basically congratulated us and said thanks.”