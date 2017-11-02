Sergio Aguero gave Man City teammates speech after becoming club's all-time top goalscorer
Sergio Aguero gave an impromptu dressing room speech to his Manchester City team-mates during emotional post-match celebrations after becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer.
The Argentina forward’s strike in City’s impressive 4-2 victory away to Napoli on Wednesday saw him claim his 178th goal for the club to break Eric Brook’s 78-year record and helped his side secure a place in the Champions League knockout rounds.
And Aguero has now set his sights on trying to reach the 200 mark – possibly by the end of this season, although the City have no plans at present to honour the greatest goalscorer in their history with a statue inside or outside the Etihad Stadium. “Maybe, I hope so,” said the striker, who has nine goals so far this term, when asked about reaching a double century. “Now I think I have to play the same way because we have a lot of games until December. I hope to score more but the important thing is to win every game.”
Danilo revealed that Aguero had addressed team-mates after the game, during which time he is also thought to have stressed the need to maintain the momentum. City have won their past 14 matches in all competitions, scoring at least three times in eight of those games.
“We are all very happy for him,” the City and Brazil defender said. “We had a little bit of a party for him in the dressing room post-match. Kun spoke a little bit, gave some words to us, because obviously it was a historic moment for him and all of us, as team-mates. We are all very happy and hopefully he can keep scoring a lot of goals and helping us.
RECORD BREAKER!!! @aguerosergiokun has done it!! #mancitypic.twitter.com/dh9SWmCsjG— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 1, 2017
“He didn’t say anything special. He is a world-class player but he knew how important the teammates are to break that record, so he said thanks to all of us – teammates and staff – for all we did for him as well, and basically congratulated us and said thanks.”
The occasion was particularly emotive for Aguero because he broke the record in the San Paolo Stadium where his compatriot Diego Maradona, who is grandfather to his son, Benjamin, became an idol among Napoli supporters. Maradona helped the Italian club to two Serie A titles, the Italian Cup and the Uefa Cup during seven seasons in Naples. Aguero promised to give his No. 10 shirt from the game to Benjamin, eight.
Aguero has already won two Premier League titles with City since his £38 million move from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and hopes to add a third as well as the Champions League this term, although he was reluctant to describe this squad as the best he has been involved with.
“Winning the Champions League is not easy,” he said. “I think today was a good step for the future and I hope that, well, that we can go as far as possible. I believe we have a great team, but there’s still a long way to go. I hope we continue in this manner.
“It [the squad] is different. The squad for me every year is good, but I know this year we are very good because the new players have come, the new manager. I think this squad is impressive. I am happy but for me every year the squad is good.”