Sergio Aguero hands Manchester City injury boost with return to light training after Amsterdam car crash

Sergio Aguero is back in light training with Manchester City following his car crash

Sergio Aguero has returned to training with Manchester City less than a fortnight after breaking his rib in a car accident.

The 29-year-old striker was travelling home from a concert in a taxi in Amsterdam when the vehicle crashed, forcing him to miss his side’s 1-0 win at Chelsea the following weekend.

Aguero was expected to be unavailable to Pep Guardiola for up to four weeks with the rib injury and he was not called up for Argentina’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

However, Aguero made a surprise return to light training on Tuesday morning and is now building up his fitness in the hope of making a quick return to first-team action.

Aguero is currently one goal shy of levelling Eric Brook’s long-standing record of 177 goals for City and should become the club’s all-time leading scorer once he returns.

Earlier this month, Donato Villani, a doctor with the Argentina national team, suggested that Aguero could be out of contention for up to six weeks with the rib injury.

“He is feeling very bad emotionally because he really wanted to come and play [for Argentina], but this incident has ruled him out of both games,” Villani told Argentinian media.

“He is going to be out for a month-and-a-half - minimum. He is unable to leave his house, or get in or out of the car. He was feeling very bad because he wanted to be here.”

Fabian Delph, who picked up a knock in the win at Stamford Bridge and had to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's England squad, also took part in the session on Tuesday morning.