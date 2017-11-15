Sergio Aguero set for medical tests back at Manchester City after being hospitalised during Argentina friendly

Manchester City will assess Sergio Aguero on his return to the club: EPA

Sergio Aguero is set for a medical check-up at Manchester City after fainting at half-time in Argentina's friendly against Nigeria.

The club have moved to ease worries about their record scorer's health and at this stage have not ruled him out of Saturday's Premier League game against Leicester.

But Aguero will be assessed by City when he arrives back in Manchester, having been given the go-ahead to fly just hours after being taken to hospital.

The Argentinian Football Federation said Aguero fainted at the break during Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Nigeria in the Russian city of Krasnodar, however City stated he was always conscious.

The 29-year-old striker scored after 36 minutes in Krasnodar to put Argentina 2-0 ahead, but did not come out for the second half and his team-mates lost their way on the pitch.

The Premier League leaders announced on their website: "Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina's 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar. Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City."

The Argentinian federation had earlier stated in a Twitter post that Aguero fainted and was taken for "routine checks just as a precaution".

An update later on Tuesday evening added that Aguero had left hospital and was "at the hotel with the rest of the delegation".

Aguero scored in Krasnodar before taking ill at half-time