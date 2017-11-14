Sergio Garcia boosted by slim hopes of winning European order of merit - 'I thought it was much worse than that'
Sergio Garcia arrived in Dubai believing he was the third member of two-horse race, so was pleasantly surprised to discover that his hopes of winning his first European Tour order of merit title amount to rather more than “a mathematical chance”.
The Masters champion is approximately 1,070,000 points behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and 800,000 behind Justin Rose and, like most, he suspected that left him needing a miracle to storm the English party.
But when told that to become just the second Spaniard to lift the famous Harry Vardon Trophy after Severiano Ballesteros he needs to win the DP World Tour Championship and for Rose to finish outside the top four and for Fleetwood to finish worse than 20th, his eyes lit up.
Granted, Garcia is still a long shot, but he does still have a legitimate shot.
“Oh, I thought it was much worse than that,” Garcia said. “I’m going to give everything I have, play the best I can, give myself the best opportunity of winning and see where I end up. I can't control what the other people do and obviously both Tommy and Justin are playing really well.”
The cynics will say that as Garcia did not know exactly what was required then he can hardly care that much and, to be honest, there is plenty to back him up in that assertion.
Despite being in touch with Fleetwood, Garcia decided to take off the last three weeks and the fact that he will play in next week’s Hong Kong Open, where he will receive a bulky appearance fee believed to be in the region of $1m, only adds to the doubt that he is gripped by Race To Dubai fever.
Furthermore, Garcia’s best finish here at the Jumeirah Estates is seventh and he freely admits “this is not my favourite course”. Then there are the new clubs in his bag.
After 15 years together, Garcia and TaylorMade last month announced they are parting ways, which seemed curious timing on the equipment-makers behalf considering El Nino’s long-awaited first major triumph in April.
Garcia has chosen this week to trial some new Callaway clubs, which is not quite the action of a golfer desperate for the victory. Yet while the 37 year-old acknowledges that he has one eye on 2018, his candidature should not be discounted. He has clearly put no pressure on himself and a relaxed Sergio is a dangerous Sergio.
“It would be amazing if I could win the Race to Dubai,” Garcia said. “But if even if it doesn't happen that doesn't mean that my year is not going to be as good as it's been.”