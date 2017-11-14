Sergio Garcia boosted by slim hopes of winning European order of merit - 'I thought it was much worse than that'

Sergio Garcia arrived in Dubai believing he was the third member of two-horse race, so was pleasantly surprised to discover that his hopes of winning his first European Tour order of merit title amount to rather more than “a mathematical chance”.

The Masters champion is approximately 1,070,000 points behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and 800,000 behind Justin Rose and, like most, he suspected that left him needing a miracle to storm the English party.

But when told that to become just the second Spaniard to lift the famous Harry Vardon Trophy after Severiano Ballesteros he needs to win the DP World Tour Championship and for Rose to finish outside the top four and for Fleetwood to finish worse than 20th, his eyes lit up.

Granted, Garcia is still a long shot, but he does still have a legitimate shot.

“Oh, I thought it was much worse than that,” Garcia said. “I’m going to give everything I have, play the best I can, give myself the best opportunity of winning and see where I end up. I can't control what the other people do and obviously both Tommy and Justin are playing really well.”

Sergio Garcia plays his second shot on the 18th