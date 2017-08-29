Sergio Garcia donating to Texas flood relief with every birdie, eagle

After Texas was hit by floods following Hurricane Harvey, Sergio Garcia will donate money to the relief fund based on his FedEx Cup scores.

Sergio Garcia married into a Texas family and he's stepping up to help his wife's home state following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Masters champion said on Tuesday that he will donate $2,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle he makes during the FedEx Cup playoffs to relief efforts in Texas.

Garcia's wife, Angela Akins, is from Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and was on the golf teams at TCU and Texas. Her father Marty was an All-American quarterback at Texas in the 1970s.

The Spaniard is one of numerous sports figures to offer assistance as floods continue to overwhelm Houston and Southeast Texas.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has led a crowdsourced fundraising campaign that had cleared $1.5million in donations by midday on Tuesday, and the owners of the Texans, Houston Astros and Rockets have all pledged at least $1 million to relief efforts.