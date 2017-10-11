Sergio Garcia eyes final flourish to his 'incredible year'

It's been quite the year for Sergio Garcia - REUTERS

Sergio Garcia has announced he will become a father before next year’s Masters defence. And to celebrate, he intends to prevail in the race of the Spaniards to emulate Seve Ballesteros in winning the European Tour’s order of merit.

Garcia, 37, who finally broke his major void at Augusta in April, married Angela Akins later the same month and yesterday revealed that she was due to give birth in March. Without doubt it has been the best year of his life.

“It’s been an incredible year,” Garcia said, before outlining how he planned to throw a bit more tinsel on it before he embarks on his off-season.

Ballesteros is the only Spanish player ever to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy and Jon Rahm, the 22-year-old, has signaled his ambition to beat Garcia to the honour.

However, the veteran is ready for the challenge, starting at the Italian Open in Milan today. “It’s a great field here and I’m very hopeful of achieving a good performance to try to catch Tommy [Fleetwood],” he said. “It would cap an amazing season for me to follow Seve and win the Race to Dubai.”

