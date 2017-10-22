Sergio Garcia wins Andalucia Masters and closes gap in Race to Dubai
Sergio García won his first tournament since the Masters, at the same time as giving himself a chance to become the first Spaniard to win the European Tour’s order of merit since Severiano Ballesteros.
And the fact that Sunday's Andalucia Masters was his sixth Tour title in his homeland and came in the event which Garcia’s charitable foundation promotes only added to his sense of joy.
The 37-year-old fended off the courageous challenge of the Dutchman Joost Luiten, who shot a brilliant 66 around Valderrama to finish on 11-under. That left García needing a par on the 18th to secure his third win of the season and carry him back into the world’s top 10. He nervelessly converted.
The highlight of his four-under 67 came on the ninth where he showed his creative touch by using a five-wood from just off the green – and holed. In third came Daniel Brooks, who kept his European Tour card by virtue of his display in the final counting event of the season.
"It was amazing," García said. "All three of us in that final group played amazing. Daniel played great with everything he had on the line, trying to keep his card, and Joost played unbelievable. I played really well and felt like maybe I could get away and he just kept coming back and made it an amazing match.
"I stayed patient the whole time, made sure the bad moments didn't affect me too much and made a couple of really key putts coming in I want to dedicate this one to my wife Angela and our little baby coming next year in March - this one is for them."
Indeed, what a year it has been for García and what a finish it could still turn out to be. He has closed to within fewer than 800,000 points of Tommy Fleetwood in the Race to Dubai and still entertains hopes of emulating his idol Ballesteros by lifting the Harry Vardon Trophy.
García was actually defending his title as the tournament had not been played since 2011 when he won at the same famous venue.
Brooks was not the only player who made a last-gasp charge to retain his playing privileges. Three years after securing the winning point for Europe in the Ryder Cup, Welshman Jamie Donaldson produced a fourth-place finish with a 71 to end on five-under and rise from 118th to the 99th in the order of merit and ensure he, too, has gainful employment in 2018.