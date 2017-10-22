Sergio Garcia wins Andalucia Masters and closes gap in Race to Dubai

Sergio Garcia wins at Valderrama, his first title since the Masters and closes the gap to Tommy Fleetwood in the Race to Dubai - EFE

Sergio García won his first tournament since the Masters, at the same time as giving himself a chance to become the first Spaniard to win the European Tour’s order of merit since Severiano Ballesteros.

And the fact that Sunday's Andalucia Masters was his sixth Tour title in his homeland and came in the event which Garcia’s charitable foundation promotes only added to his sense of joy.

The 37-year-old fended off the courageous challenge of the Dutchman Joost Luiten, who shot a brilliant 66 around Valderrama to finish on 11-under. That left García needing a par on the 18th to secure his third win of the season and carry him back into the world’s top 10. He nervelessly converted.

The highlight of his four-under 67 came on the ninth where he showed his creative touch by using a five-wood from just off the green – and holed. In third came Daniel Brooks, who kept his European Tour card by virtue of his display in the final counting event of the season.

"It was amazing," García said. "All three of us in that final group played amazing. Daniel played great with everything he had on the line, trying to keep his card, and Joost played unbelievable. I played really well and felt like maybe I could get away and he just kept coming back and made it an amazing match.

Garcia splashes out at the 13th Credit: A.CARRASCO RAGEL/EPA More