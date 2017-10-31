Sergio Ramos insists he does get on with club rival and Spanish teammate Gerard Pique

The pair have had their differences over the years: Getty Images / David Ramos / Staff

Sergio Ramos insists he gets on with Barcelona captain Gerard Pique despite a long-running rivalry widely reported between the Spanish centre-backs.

As captains of Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, the pair have fulfilled roles as natural rivals off the pitch as well as on it with public disagreements and underhand slights.

Though a World Cup year demands harmony between the Spaniards, Catalonia's controversial bid for independence continues to spark tensions and the defenders fall on different sides of that divide.

Ramos claims the Catalan independence crisis is not damaging his relationship with Pique. (Getty Images / David Ramos / Staff) More

But Ramos insists Pique supporting the controversial independence referendum has not strained their relationship further. Instead he describes an unlikely unification.

Though Ramos believes that speaking about politics does not help spirits in the Spanish national team, he said Pique's behaviour is not a problem