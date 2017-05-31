Sergio Ramos urges Antoine Griezmann to join Manchester United, two years after rejecting them himself

Sergio Ramos has admitted he hopes Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann this summer – in order to weaken Atletico Madrid and make the league easier for Real.

Griezmann looks set to be the subject of yet another long drawn-out transfer saga that United were keen to avoid, having gone through it last season with Paul Pogba.

The Independent broke the news that Griezmann had told Atletico of his intention to leave the club for United on Tuesday as the transfer began to edge closer to fruition with United willing to pay the Frenchman’s £87.4m release clause.

He had previously rated his chances of moving to Old Trafford as “six out of 10” but United qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League has made the transfer more likely, with officials at the club expecting the deal to be complete by the end of June.

And Ramos, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2015 before signing a new deal to stay at Real Madrid, is hoping La Liga has seen the last of Griezmann.

“If they [Manchester United] take him, if they take him out from Atletico, it would be less of a problem for us ahead of next season,” Ramos told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

“Every footballer is their own world and one must make these kind of decisions.

“Sometimes they are difficult and sometimes they are not. Everyone has to decide where he wants to be, where he is going to be happy.

“He is a great striker and obviously the top clubs express interest in getting their services. He can decide what he wants.”