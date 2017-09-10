Seri 'turns the page' on Barcelona after failing to land €40m move

The Ivory Coast international was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou over the summer, but he is now fully focused on matters at Nice

Jean Michael Seri is over the disappointment of failing to secure a move to Barcelona, with the Nice midfielder having “turned the page”.

The Ivory Coast international was among those heavily linked with a switch to Camp Nou as Barca sought to reinvest the €222 million generated from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

A €40m transfer for Seri was mooted as the summer window came to a close, but no deal could be agreed and the 26-year-old has remained in France.

Seri has now made peace with that fact and claims that his full focus is once again locked on Nice’s efforts in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

He told reporters after a stunning 4-0 victory over reigning French champions Monaco on Saturday: “I turned the page after August 31.

“When you do not go, you belong to a club and you have to give everything to them.

“Missing out on a transfer has not destabilised me.

“It was tough but victories like this are achieved because we are all strong mentally and have forgotten everything.

“We have started the season positively and we hope to enjoy a beautiful adventure in the days to come.”

Nice are delighted to still have Seri on their books, with coach Lucien Favre praising his response to missing out on a dream move.

He said: “He is a wonderful player and a wonderful man.

“It was difficult, what happened to him, but his ability to accept the situation has been incredible. I do not know if other players would have reacted in the same way.”

Seri is into his third season at Nice, having joined from Pacos de Ferreira in 2015, and was also reported to have attracted interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal during the recent transfer window.