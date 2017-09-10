Seri speaks out over collapsed Barcelona transfer

Jean Michael Seri, whose proposed transfer to Barcelona broke down at the end of the transfer window, says he is fully committed to Nice.

Jean Michael Seri says he has "turned the page" after his proposed move to Barcelona collapsed and is fully committed to giving his all for Nice.

The midfielder was reportedly on the cusp of a big-money move to Camp Nou last month, but a switch from Ligue 1 to LaLiga failed to materialise for the Ivory Coast international.

And, after returning to Nice's side for the 4-0 thumping of champions Monaco on Saturday, Seri says he is not dispirited by the failed switch, adding that his passion for Lucien Favre's side remains well intact.

"I turned the page after August 31. When you do not go, you belong to a club and you have to give everything for this club," said Seri, who Favre praised as a "wonderful player and person".

"This transfer did not happen but it has not destabilised me. I was affected, but then in this game [against Monaco], we were all sturdy mentally and I have forgotten everything, a new page is turning.

"We started our season well and we hope that the adventure will be a beautiful one."