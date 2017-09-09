Seven-man Polokwane City suffer heavy MultiChoice Diski Challenge defeat

Rise and Shine's reserve team suffered a unique defeat in their MDC opener as controversy marred the encounter

Polokwane City suffered a hefty 7-0 defeat against Cape Town City in their MultiChoice Diski Challenge opener on Saturday.

While Rise and Shine were evidently disappointed considering the result, according to reports, the match was marred by controversy as the Polokwane-based outfit were unable to field an eleven-man starting line-up due to an administrative issue.

According to the club’s Twitter account, City were forced to utilise only seven of their players for the encounter as the South African Football Association (Safa) allegedly failed to deliver their playing cards on time.

They won fair that's football for you. We only used 7 players as safa didn't deliver playing cards — #RiseAndShine (@polokwane_city) September 9, 2017

We lost 7-0 using 8 players without a substitution as safa didn't deliver playing cards — #RiseAndShine (@polokwane_city) September 9, 2017

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether or not the club or Safa will come under scrutiny from the relevant authorities for the controversy.